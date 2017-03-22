Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed President Trump’s appearance at the GOP conference meeting on Tuesday and the upcoming vote on the repeal and replacement of Obamacare during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 22.

