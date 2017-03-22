Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017
Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed President Trump’s appearance at the GOP conference meeting on Tuesday and the upcoming vote on the repeal and replacement of Obamacare during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 22.
Click below to hear Bill Flores visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=114125
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Mar 22 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.