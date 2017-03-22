Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017
City of Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson discussed tonight’s special meeting regarding the proposed Bristol Village Apartments, neighborhood integrity, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 22.
Click below to hear Andrew Nelson visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
