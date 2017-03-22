Bakshi Named SEC Co-Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – For the first time this season Texas A&M’s Aleksandre Bakshi has been named SEC Co-Player of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday morning.

Bakshi clinched wins at Alabama and against No. 2 Ohio State for the Aggies, helping Texas A&M improve to 12-3 on the season and 5-0 in SEC play and increasing their SEC-best win streak to 11 matches. The pair of clinch victories bring the left-hander’s tally to three on the season, the second most on the team. Bakshi’s triumph over No. 66 Herkko Pollanen of Ohio State was the highest ranked win of his career and his second ranked win of the season. The Tblisi, Georgia native has won three straight dual matches, the second longest streak of his career, to improve to 13-6 this year and 7-3 in dual matches.

The honor was the third straight for the Aggies as No. 12 Arthur Rinderknech and No. 116 AJ Catanzariti earned Player of the Week status the last two weeks. Additionally, the Maroon & White have captured Freshman of the Week honors three times, twice by Valentin Vacherot (Feb. 15 & March 1) and once by Hady Habib (March 8). The Aggies’ six SEC honorees tops the league this season, with No. 12 Georgia (4) the only other school to receive more than two honors.

Bakshi shared Player of the Week honors with South Carolina’s Harrison O’Keefe while Mississippi State’s Giovanni Oradini was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Week.

Bakshi and the Aggies will host Tennessee Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Mitchell Tennis Center followed by a road swing at LSU and No. 19 TCU on Saturday and Monday, respectively.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics