My Aggie Nation Podcast: Robert Williams is staying in Aggieland

In this week’s episode, hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor break down the decision of A&M freshman forward Robert Williams to return for his sophomore season. Also, A&M softball left fielder Keeli Milligan returns on her weekly segment Keeli’s Korner, running through the week in Aggie softball. Finally, Brown and Taylor round out the show with a look at the Aggie baseball team’s three losses to Kentucky over the weekend and the women’s basketball trip to Los Angeles for the NCAA Tournament.