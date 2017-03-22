My Aggie Nation Podcast: Robert Williams is staying in Aggieland

My Aggie Nation Podcast: Robert Williams is staying in AggielandFeatured Stories, Sports Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017
In this week’s episode, hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor break down the decision of A&M freshman forward Robert Williams to return for his sophomore season. Also, A&M softball left fielder Keeli Milligan returns on her weekly segment Keeli’s Korner, running through the week in Aggie softball. Finally, Brown and Taylor round out the show with a look at the Aggie baseball team’s three losses to Kentucky over the weekend and the women’s basketball trip to Los Angeles for the NCAA Tournament.MyAggieNation_0322.mp3
Posted by Zach Taylor on Mar 22 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Sports.