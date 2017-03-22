Bohman, Hake Named SEC Riders of the Month

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M Equestrian’s Madison Bohman and Rachael Hake were named SEC Riders of the Month, the conference office announced Wednesday.

Bohman was named the Reining Rider of the Month after finishing with a 1-0-1 record in March. The Morgan, Utah, native defeated Auburn’s Ali Fratessa, 74-0, to earn her fourth MOP of the season and tied TCU’s Carley Montemuro at 72.5. Bohman leads the team with eight wins in the event on the year.

Hake began the month with an 80-79 victory over Auburn’s Tory Hoft in Equitation on the Flat, her first SEC win of the season. The Washington, Mich., native helped lead the Maroon and White to a 4-1 win in Flat against TCU, defeating Maddy Fithian, 65-62.

Bohman and Hake become the sixth and seventh Aggie to earn the conference honor, joining Sarah Orsak , Maddie Swem, Kai DeVoglaer , Kaci Fisher and Avery Ellis .

The Aggies begin their hunt for the SEC Championship on Friday against Auburn at 9 a.m. in Auburn, Ala.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics