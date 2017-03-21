Home » Sports » Wade Leaving VCU for LSU

Wade Leaving VCU for LSU

Posted by Sports Tuesday, March 21st, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Will Wade is leaving VCU to take over LSU after guiding the Rams to the NCAA Tournament in both his seasons as coach. LSU vice chancellor and athletic director Joe Alleva made the announcement Monday night on the school’s athletics website and Twitter. Wade guided the Rams to the Atlantic 10 championship game and the NCAA Tournament in both of his seasons. A person familiar with negotiations says he’s agreed to a six-year contract with LSU.

