Two Arrested and No Injures Following Officer Involved Shooting

CPS continues to investigate a traffic stop, which resulted in an officer involved shooting.

At 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a DPS trooper stopped a northbound vehicle on the feeder road in front of the Academy and Gander Mountain stores.

During the stop, shots were fired at the trooper who returned fire.

The driver was taken into custody at the scene, but the passenger fled in the vehicle, crashing it a short distance later on Horse Haven Lane. The suspect then fled on foot into a field behind the Academy store.

With the assistance of a DPS helicopter, the passenger was located and taken into custody without incident.

It is unclear which suspect fired shots at the trooper and the incident is still under investigation.

No one was injured during the incident, and the feeder road reopened around 7:30 a.m.

Click below to hear Trooper Jimmy Morgan visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

JimmyMorgan032117