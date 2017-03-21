State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Tuesday, March 21st, 2017
Brazos County Senator Charles Schwertner discussed his E-Verify legislation, the attempt at rewriting Obamacare, his desire to cap how much money can be taken out of the Permanent University Fund, the bathroom bill, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, March 21.
Click below to hear Charles Schwertner visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=114085
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Mar 21 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.