State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

Brazos County Senator Charles Schwertner discussed his E-Verify legislation, the attempt at rewriting Obamacare, his desire to cap how much money can be taken out of the Permanent University Fund, the bathroom bill, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, March 21.

Click below to hear Charles Schwertner visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

