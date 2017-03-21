Local Law Enforcement Investigating Officer Involved Shooting

Local law enforcement continues to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred early this morning on Horse Haven Lane, in between the Academy and Gander Mountain stores.

During a traffic stop, shots were fired at the DPS Trooper and the Trooper returned fire.

The driver was taken into custody at the scene and the passenger fled from the location in the vehicle, crashing a short distance later.

The passenger was located in a marshy area with the assistance of a DPS helicopter and taken into custody.

No injuries were reported, but the scene is still under investigation.

News release courtesy of DPS:

BRYAN – At approximately 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper stopped a northbound 2004 Acura passenger car for a traffic violation on the SH-6 service road near Horse Haven lane. During the traffic stop, shots were fired at the DPS Trooper and the Trooper returned fire. The driver was taken into custody at the scene and the passenger fled from the location in the vehicle, crashing a short distance later. The passenger was located in a marshy area behind a nearby business with the assistance of a DPS helicopter. He was taken into custody by troopers and local law enforcement agencies.

No one was injured during the incident. An investigation is being conducted by the Texas Highway Patrol with the assistance of the Texas Rangers.