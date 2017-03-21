Convenience Store Armed Robbery in Bryan Monday Night

Bryan Police report officers responded to the Easy Shop at 1910 La Brisa Dr. around 10 p.m. Monday night.

Two men had entered the store, displayed a weapon, and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).