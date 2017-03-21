Aggie Women’s Season Ends with Second Round Loss to UCLA

Aggie Women’s Season Ends with Second Round Loss to UCLASports Tuesday, March 21st, 2017
LOS ANGELES- Fifth-seeded Texas A&M fell 75-43 to 4-seed UCLA in the Second Round of the 2017 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Monday inside Pauley Pavilion.
UCLA (25-9) made 3-pointers on their first three shot attempts of the game, racing out to a 22-9 lead after a quarter. The Bruins led 42-21 at halftime, paced by eight first-half 3-pointers. Texas A&M never was able to close the deficit in the second half.
Khaalia Hillsman, Danni Williams and Curtyce Knox each had 10 points to co-lead the Aggies. Williams finished the season with 563 points, which ties the Texas A&M sophomore scoring record, set by Courtney Walker in 2013-14.
It was the final collegiate game for Texas A&M seniors Curtyce Knox, Taylor Cooper and Alyssa Michalke. Knox finished the season with 8.9 assists per game, which leads the nation. Knox set the Texas A&M and Southeastern Conference single-season records with 304 assists.
The Bruins advance to the Sweet 16 to face No. 1 Connecticut. This marks UCLA’s first back-to-back trips to the NCAA Sweet 16. The win extends UCLA’s home winning streak to 29, the second-longest in the nation.
The Aggies conclude their season at 22-12, having made their 12th straight NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017.
QUICKIE NOTES
- Texas A&M finishes the season at 22-12, marking the Aggies’ 12th straight 20+ win season and 12th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament
- Texas A&M is 23-13 in NCAA Tournament games and 6-5 in the Second Round
- Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 35-22 in the NCAA Tournament, which is the seventh-most wins among active coaches. He is 10-11 in the Second Round.
- Curtyce Knox finishes the season with 8.9 assists per game which leads Division I. She set the Texas A&M and SEC single-season record for assists with 304
- Khaalia Hillsman scored in double figures for the 32nd time in 34 games this season
- Hillsman finishes the season with 556 points, which ranks 10th on Texas A&M’s single-season list
- Danni Williams scored in double figures for the 31st time in 34 games this season
- Williams matches Courtney Walker‘s sophomore scoring record with 563 points on the season. She finishes the season tied for 7th with Walker on Texas A&M’s single-season list
- Curtyce Knox scored in double figures for the 16th time this season and 19th time in her career
- Blair is 330-141 in 14 seasons at Texas A&M, and 739-304 overall in his Hall of Fame career. He is tied for 12th on the Division I career wins list, and ranks eighth among active coaches.
Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics
