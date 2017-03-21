Aggie Women’s Season Ends with Second Round Loss to UCLA

LOS ANGELES- Fifth-seeded Texas A&M fell 75-43 to 4-seed UCLA in the Second Round of the 2017 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Monday inside Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA (25-9) made 3-pointers on their first three shot attempts of the game, racing out to a 22-9 lead after a quarter. The Bruins led 42-21 at halftime, paced by eight first-half 3-pointers. Texas A&M never was able to close the deficit in the second half.

Khaalia Hillsman , Danni Williams and Curtyce Knox each had 10 points to co-lead the Aggies. Williams finished the season with 563 points, which ties the Texas A&M sophomore scoring record, set by Courtney Walker in 2013-14.

It was the final collegiate game for Texas A&M seniors Curtyce Knox , Taylor Cooper and Alyssa Michalke . Knox finished the season with 8.9 assists per game, which leads the nation. Knox set the Texas A&M and Southeastern Conference single-season records with 304 assists.

The Bruins advance to the Sweet 16 to face No. 1 Connecticut. This marks UCLA’s first back-to-back trips to the NCAA Sweet 16. The win extends UCLA’s home winning streak to 29, the second-longest in the nation.

The Aggies conclude their season at 22-12, having made their 12th straight NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017.

