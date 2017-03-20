Missing Autistic Child Found

It was a group effort in the search for a missing autistic child for more than four hours Sunday night.

According to College Station police, the family and neighbors of the 17 year-old began their own search of the neighborhood in south College Station before contacting police just before 7 p.m.

Over a dozen CSPD officers, deputies from Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and a local Game Warden joined the search. Seven College Station fire department units and a Bryan fire department Rescue Operations Unit also responded.

St. Joseph provided their Air Med helicopter and Brazos Valley Search and Rescue responded to the scene as a member of The Search Dog Network with their canines.

A reverse 911 message prompted a call from a citizen who saw the child along Bird Pond Road.

College Station fire personnel safely recovered the child just before 9:30 p.m. and they were reunited with the family.