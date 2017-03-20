Man Attacks Girlfriend While Son is Present

College Station police responded to the Hilton College Station just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday for an assault.

The victim said her and her boyfriend were arguing when things started to turn physical. When she tried to pick up the phone to call 911, he took the room phone from her, and broke her cell phone.

According to the arrest report, 29 year-old Justin Hommel of Seabrook, stopped the victim from leaving the room and started choking her.

The victim said multiple times, he put pressure on her throat until she was unable to to breath.

The victim was finally able to flee to the hotel lobby and seek help.

The couples’ six year-old child was in the room during the altercation.

He said he was asleep during most of the fight, but he did witness his father put his hand over his mother’s mouth.

Hommel was arrested for assault and interference with an emergency call.