Bryan Man Arrested for DWI and Threatening Officers

College Station police were called to the Northgate Parking Garage on St. Patrick’s Day after a city

parking officer witnessed a driver hit a parked car and attempt to leave the garage.

On arrival, a CSPD officer arrested Dillon Bartek, 26 of Bryan, for driving while intoxicated.

While being place in the rear of the police vehicle, Bartek threatened the officer’s family and used explicit language.

At the jail while being booked, he threatened another officer stating he was going to take a gun to his face. He also stated he was going to use explosives to blow up both officers’ homes and make their lives awful.

Bartek remains in jail in lieu of $26,000 bond.