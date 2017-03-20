Home » Featured Stories, News » Bryan Man Arrested for DWI and Threatening Officers

Bryan Man Arrested for DWI and Threatening Officers

Posted by Featured Stories, News Monday, March 20th, 2017

College Station police were called to the Northgate Parking Garage on St. Patrick’s Day after a city

Photo of Dillon Bartek from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx

Photo of Dillon Bartek from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx

parking officer witnessed a driver hit a parked car and attempt to leave the garage.

On arrival, a CSPD officer arrested Dillon Bartek, 26 of Bryan, for driving while intoxicated.

While being place in the rear of the police vehicle, Bartek threatened the officer’s family and used explicit language.

At the jail while being booked, he threatened another officer stating he was going to take a gun to his face. He also stated he was going to use explosives to blow up both officers’ homes and make their lives awful.

Bartek remains in jail in lieu of $26,000 bond.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=114077

Posted by on Mar 20 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-