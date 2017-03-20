Aggie Women to play UCLA in Second Round of NCAA Tournament on The Zone

Game 34 • NCAA Second Round • Monday, March 20, 2017 • 9 p.m. CT/7 p.m. PT

[5] Texas A&M Aggies (22-11, 9-7 SEC) at

No. 15 AP / No. 14 Coaches [4] UCLA Bruins (24-8, 13-5 Pac-12)

Los Angeles, Calif. | Pauley Pavilion (12,829)

Radio: Sportsradio 1150 & the Zone 102.7 FM (Tom Turbiville, Steve Miller)

TV: ESPNU (Sam Gore, Julianne Viani)

LOS ANGELES- Texas A&M takes on UCLA on Monday, March 20 at 9 p.m. inside Pauley Pavilion in the NCAA Second Round. The Aggies survived their first game by erasing a 21-point fourth quarter deficit against Penn on Saturday.

The game is broadcast in its entirety on ESPNU, with Sam Gore and Julianne Viani on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game on WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their mobile phones, computers, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices. Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller bring listeners the action on the Texas A&M Sports Network.

The 5-seed Aggies trailed 58-37 with 8:54 to play on Saturday, before rattling off a 26-3 run to finish the game, holding Penn without a field goal during that span. The 21-point comeback is the largest in the history of the NCAA Tournament, and matches the Texas A&M school record comeback, set in November 2003. Khaalia Hillsman led the Aggies with a career-high 27 points, and capped the comeback with a basket with 19.1 seconds remaining, her fourth last-minute go-ahead or game-tying basket of the year.

No. 15 UCLA, who earned the right to host this game as a 4-seed, defeated Boise State 83-56 in the NCAA First Round on Saturday. Jordin Canada leads the Bruins with 17.9 points and 6.9 assists per game.

The winner of this game advances to the Bridgeport (Conn.) Regional and plays the winner of 1-seed Connecticut and 8-seed Syracuse on Saturday, March 25.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics