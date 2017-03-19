Women’s Basketball Posts NCAA Tournament Record Comeback, Defeats Penn In NCAA First Round

LOS ANGELES- Texas A&M used a 25-1 run to make an NCAA Tournament record 21-point comeback to defeat Penn 63-61 in the First Round of the 2017 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament inside Pauley Pavilion on Saturday.

Down 58-37 with 8:57 to play, the five-seed Aggies (22-11) rattled off their 25-1 run, holding the Quakers (22-8) without a field goal in that span. Khaalia Hillsman , who had a career-high 27 points, put the Aggies ahead 60-59, Texas A&M’s first lead since the first quarter, with 19.1 seconds to play.

On the ensuing Penn possession, Jasmine Lumpkin stole the ball, leading to two Danni Williams free throws, giving the Aggies a three-point margin and securing the comeback.

The 12-seed Quakers made five of their seven 3-pointers during the first half, shooting a blistering 54.5 percent beyond the arc in the first half, jumping out to a 36-24 halftime lead.

The Aggies’ 21-point comeback matches the largest in school history, a 21-point comeback against Seton Hall on Nov. 29, 2003, Gary Blair ‘s fourth game as Texas A&M head coach.

Curtyce Knox , with eight assists, became the first Texas A&M and first Southeastern Conference player to record 300 assists in a season, and has 303 assists on the season.

The Aggies return to action in the NCAA Second Round on Monday, March 20, taking on host and 4-seed UCLA at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics