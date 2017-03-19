No. 7 Texas A&M Completes Road Sweep Over No. 22 Ole Miss, 3-1

OXFORD, Miss. – The No. 7 Texas A&M Softball team completed its road sweep over No. 22 Ole Miss, 3-1, Sunday afternoon at the Ole Miss Softball Complex.

Texas A&M (25-2, 5-1 SEC) snagged an early 1-0 lead in the first on a Riley Sartain sacrifice fly. Kaitlyn Alderink reached base on a one-out walk and moved to second on a fielding error. After advancing to third on a passed ball, Sartain sent a fly ball to the warning track in center, allowing Alderink to score.

In the second, the Aggies doubled the lead to 2-0. The Aggies loaded the bases on back-to-back two-out singles from Keeli Milligan and Alderink, before Tori Vidales walked. Sartain then worked a 10-pitch at bat to walk, pushing across Milligan.

Alderink led off the fourth with an infield single and recorded her ninth stolen base of the season. Following a walk by Vidales, Sartain plated Alderink on a RBI double to right, extending the advantage to three.

Ole Miss (21-6, 0-3 SEC) chipped away at the lead in the sixth on a RBI single to right by Brittany Finney.

Lexi Smith scattered just two hits and recorded a season-high 14 strikeouts in 6.0 innings of work to stay perfect on the season at 8-0. Trinity Harrington notched her first save of the season, striking out one in the seventh.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Jo Evans

On today’s game…

“Today’s game was a grind. It wasn’t easy by any means. We stranded so many runners I think at one point we had left 12 on in five innings. We did a great job of scoring in that first inning. Riley Sartain was a superstar today, getting all of our RBI. I thought we put a complete game together.”

On Lexi Smith ‘s performance…

“I thought Lexi was terrific today. Her 14 strikeouts were huge, because that is 14 times our defense doesn’t have to make a play. I thought she did a nice job keeping them off balance. She got gassed there at the end, but she deserved the win. She threw a gem of a game.”

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics