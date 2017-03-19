FM 60 Reopens By The Airport With An Advisory

From the TxDOT Bryan district office:

FM 60 is now open from Turkey Creek Road to Research Parkway.

The highway was closed as part of building a new interchange at 60 and FM 2818.

TxDOT and their contractor are aware of the bad ride problems and some potential for additional pavement failures due to the extremely bad soils in area. These will be addressed this week.