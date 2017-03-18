Prescription Drugs Stolen From A Bryan Walgreen’s

From Bryan police:

On March 18, 2017 at 5:00 a.m. Officers responded to Walgreens, located at 3312 E. 29th St, for a robbery that had just occurred.

A male entered the pharmacy area of Walgreens and took an undisclosed amount of prescription drugs. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect fled in a vehicle which was located a short time later in close proximity to the robbery scene.

The criminal investigation division responded to the scene and the robbery is currently under investigation.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).