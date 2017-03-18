One Killed, Five Injured From Two Vehicle Crash In Bryan

From Bryan police:

On March 18, 2017 at 2:35 a.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of S. Texas Ave at Garden Acres for a major accident.

Preliminary reports state a Nissan cube with four occupants was traveling northbound in the 3800 block of S. Texas Ave in the inside lane.

A Hyundai Sonata occupied by two people was traveling southbound in the inside lane of Texas Ave. when the driver failed to maintain a single lane colliding with the Cube.

The four occupants of the cube were transported and admitted to CHI St. Joseph Hospital for incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the Sonata was treated and released from CHI St. Joseph Hospital.

The passenger of the Sonata, Victoria Danielle McGowan 28 year old Bryan resident, was deceased at the scene of the accident.

The Traffic Safety Unit, Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bryan Police Department at­­ 979-209-5300.