Easterwood Airport Project Update Given To County Commissioners

Five projects are underway at Easterwood Airport.

Manager Josh Abramson announced at this week’s Brazos County commission meeting that American Airlines is bringing in larger jets, holding 65 passengers with two classes.

At McKenzie terminal, which takes care of passenger jets, construction is nearing completion on an expanded ticketed boarding area where passengers will be able to purchase snacks and drinks.

Outside the McKenzie terminal, construction continues on new overhangs and message boards.

Demolition has been completed to make room for Easterwood’s new general aviation terminal.

And the airport’s website, flyeasterwood.com, has a new look and new functions.

Abramson says the airport still has grant money to pitch future air service to and from Atlanta.

