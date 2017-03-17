CSPD Investigating Armed Robbery

College Station police responded to an armed robbery at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Church Avenue near St. Mary’s Catholic Center.

According to the report, the victim was approached by a black man who asked to use his phone. When the suspect asked how much the phone was, the victim reached to get his phone back and the suspect pulled out a gun, then struck him in the face.

The victim got his phone back, after volunteering to go to an ATM and withdrawing $100, giving the money to the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 5’7″, slender build with a short afro.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at 979-764-3600.