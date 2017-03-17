CS Man Arrested For Driving Stolen Riding Mower On The Texas A&M Campus

Taking an afternoon drive Thursday afternoon on the Texas A&M campus…on the wrong side of the street…behind the wheel of a riding mower valued at $13,500 dollars…has a College Station man in jail.

24 year old Joshua Holmes was arrested by university police for theft by possession of stolen property.

The mower was reported stolen Wednesday morning to College Station police.

A UPD officer stopped the mower by the golf course at Bizzell and Lubbock for going north in the southbound lane and not displaying a slow moving vehicle triangle.