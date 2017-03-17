Cowboys re-sign RB Darren McFadden and OL Johnathan Cooper

FRISCO, Texas (AP) _ The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed veteran running back Darren McFadden and guard Jonathan Cooper.

McFadden will go into his 10th NFL season as a backup to Ezekiel Elliott, who has the league’s leading rushing as a rookie last season. Cooper gives depth on the offensive line that lost Ron Leary to Denver in free agency.

The Cowboys made the moves Thursday, when running back Lance Dunbar left Dallas for a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams and cornerback Brandon Carr signed for a four-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

McFadden joined the Cowboys in 2015, when he ran for 1,089 yards. But he played only three games last season because of a broken elbow suffered in the offseason. He was the fourth overall pick by the Raiders during the 2008 draft.

Cooper joined Dallas before the playoffs this past season but didn’t play in a divisional loss to Green Bay by the NFC’s top seed.