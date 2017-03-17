College Station Councilman James Benham on WTAW

College Station Councilman James Benham on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Friday, March 17th, 2017
College Station Place 6 Councilman James Benham discussed development ready plats, the Research Valley Partnership, the new cap on property taxes, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, March 17.
Click below to hear James Benham visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Mar 17 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.