State Representative John Raney on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Thursday, March 16th, 2017

District 14 State Representative John Raney of Bryan discussed HB 62, the proposed ban on texting while driving, funding for large university systems, highway funding, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, March 16.

Click below to hear John Raney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

