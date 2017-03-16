State Representative John Raney on WTAW

State Representative John Raney on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Thursday, March 16th, 2017
District 14 State Representative John Raney of Bryan discussed HB 62, the proposed ban on texting while driving, funding for large university systems, highway funding, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, March 16.
Click below to hear John Raney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=113982
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Mar 16 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.