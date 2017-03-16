No. 19 Women’s Golf Wins Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational

KANE’OHE, Hawai’i- The No. 19 Texas A&M women’s golf team won the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational by 15 strokes, posting a score of 5-under par for the 54-hole tournament. Maddie Szeryk picked up her first tournament victory of the season, shooting a tournament-record 9-under.

“It is very hard to win a college golf tournament,” said Texas A&M head coach Trelle McCombs . “I am so proud of our team, and am excited that their hard work has paid off in the form of a tournament victory.”

The Aggies, who posted the top score at this event for the second straight year, shot a 5-under 859 at the par 72 / 6,099 yard Kane’ohe Klipper Golf Course. Oklahoma State finished second with a 10-over 874.

Szeryk picked up her first tournament win of the season, shooting a 9-under 207, winning the tournament by four strokes. Szeryk, who shot a final-round 69 (-3), is the third straight Aggie to win the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational, joining 2015 champion Marijosse Navarro and 2016 champion & teammate Thanya Pattamakijsakul .

Courtney Dow fired a 69 (-3) on Tuesday, helping the Aggies to 287 (-1) on the day. Dow finished the tournament sixth with a 213 (-3).

Bianca Fabrizio finished in a tie for 23rd at 221 (+5), shooting 75 (+3) in the third round. Andrea Jonama finished tied for 40th at 225 (+9) after a 74 (+2) on Wednesday. with Thanya Pattamakijsakul and Chloe Velasco , who competed as an individual, tied for 43rd at 226 (+10) and Begona Aranguren, also competing as an individual, shot a 243 (+27) in the tournament tying for 87th.

The Aggies return to action March 31-April 2, for the Clemson Invitational in Sunset, S.C.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics