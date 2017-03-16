Local Police Reports Includes 18 Criminal Mischief Cases And Recovering A Children’s Train

Police in the twin cities received 18 reports of criminal mischief last weekend. Seven were in Bryan, involving someone shooting a paintball gun at vehicles and homes on Parker Avenue, Garden Lane, and Esther Boulevard. And in College Station, police have confirmed seven of 11 reports were someone breaking out vehicle windows at various locations. Nothing was taken from the parked cars and SUV’s.

A suburban Houston man has been in the Brazos County jail since last Friday on three arrest warrants. According to KTRK television , 23 year old David Roberson is accused of claiming he was a Marine vet to get a job in College Station. The former employer told ABC 13 during the time Roberson claimed in the Marines, he was actually in prison doing time for sexual assault. Roberson is being held for giving false information to College Station police and two thefts in Galveston County.

It is now up to the Brazos County district attorney’s office to determine if criminal charges will be considered in an attempted kidnapping last weekend at the mall. That’s after the College Station police department forwarded their reports to prosecutors. That’s after the suspect was found and interviewed. The unidentified man is accused of grabbing a six year old girl he did not know who was alone inside a fitting room at the Beall’s store last Sunday. The man let her go and left after the girl yelled stop.

One of two Conroe men accused of beating up a man during a robbery in College Station last week is back in jail. College Station police report hours after 21 year old Rufus Davis Jr. was released from jail on bond, he was driving a SUV reported as stolen. Davis was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving with an invalid license. The second man accused of participating in last week’s robbery that placed the victim in the hospital, Christopher Fenner, is still in jail.

The latest convenience store armed robbery was in Bryan just 10 a.m. Thursday. No one was hurt and one black man got away with an undisclosed amount of money from Rana Grocery on Groesbeck.

About 24 hours after it was discovered missing, a Bryan based children’s train has reappeared. So says the Facebook posts from Paw Paw’s Party Train, which thanks Bryan police and volunteers on social media for their assistance. BPD has not responded to our requests for comments about their investigation.