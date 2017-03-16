CSPD Investigating Dog Bite

CSPD Investigating Dog BiteFeatured Stories, News Thursday, March 16th, 2017
College Station Animal Control received a report of a dog bite on Wednesday.
According to the report, the victim says around 12:45 P-M, he was walking along the 1500 block of Southern Plantation Drive when a small dog, brown and black in color, possibly a Yorkshire Terrier, ran up and bit him.
Animal Control needs to locate the dog to rule out possible rabies exposure.
If you have any information, contact College Station Police at 764-3600.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Mar 16 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.