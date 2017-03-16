Convenience Store Armed Robbery In Bryan Thursday Morning

From Bryan police:

On March 16, 2017 at approximately 9:51 a.m., officers from the Bryan Police Department responded to Rana Grocery, located at 1501 Groesbeck Road, for an aggravated robbery that had just occurred.

An unidentified black male entered the store, displayed a weapon and demanded money.

The male fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and no one was injured during the robbery.

Attached to this press release are still images of the suspect taken from the surveillance video.

If you recognize this individual or have any information about the robbery, the Bryan Police Department is asking you to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).