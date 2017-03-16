Brazos County Commissioners Receive Update At Easterwood Airport

Brazos County commissioners received an update this week about five projects at Easterwood Airport.

In addition, airport manager Josh Abramson announced American will be flying larger aircraft in and out of Easterwood. The CRJ-700 jets seat 65 and will have first class and economy sections.

Improvements include McKenzie Terminal getting a new outdoor entry and exit, an expanded ticket holding area, a new general aviation terminal, and a new website.

Click HERE read the presentation given to Brazos County commissioners.