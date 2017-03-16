Home » Featured Stories, Sports » My Aggie Nation Podcast: Mylik Kerley’s fast track to the national title

My Aggie Nation Podcast: Mylik Kerley’s fast track to the national title

Thursday, March 16th, 2017

It’s the My Aggie Nation Podcast’s fastest show yet. Fresh off the title-winning anchor leg of the 4×400 relay, A&M’s Mylik Kerley joins the show to break down A&M’s men’s indoor national championship. Also, former A&M track & field standout and Olympian Maggie Malone, who worked for ESPN over the championship weekend, gives her take on the first A&M national title won in Aggieland. Aggie softball base-stealing phenom Keeli Milligan submits her first installment of Keeli’s Korner, a look back at the week in A&M softball. Finally, hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor give their March Madness picks, break down a chicken finger bracket and talk Aggie baseball.

