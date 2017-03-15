Texas Congressmen Complete 30 Hour Drive From San Antonio To Washington

And a 30 hour drive for two Texas Congressmen in a rental car ended Wednesday night, 30 minutes before they were scheduled to vote.

Republican Will Hurd and Democrat Beto (BET-oh) O’Rourke nicknamed their drive Congressional Cannonball Run.

The two shared their journey on social media, finishing with a handshake before entering the House chambers.

Click below for parting words before O’Rourke and Hurd entered the House chambers. Audio is from the Facebook page U.S. Representative Will Hurd.

Hurd and O’Rourke started their drive following a joint appearance in San Antonio after Hurd’s flight was cancelled due to bad weather.