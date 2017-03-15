Texas Congressmen Complete 30 Hour Drive From San Antonio To Washington

Texas Congressmen Complete 30 Hour Drive From San Antonio To WashingtonBravo Brazos Valley, News Wednesday, March 15th, 2017
And a 30 hour drive for two Texas Congressmen in a rental car ended Wednesday night, 30 minutes before they were scheduled to vote.
Republican Will Hurd and Democrat Beto (BET-oh) O’Rourke nicknamed their drive Congressional Cannonball Run.
The two shared their journey on social media, finishing with a handshake before entering the House chambers.
Click below for parting words before O’Rourke and Hurd entered the House chambers. Audio is from the Facebook page U.S. Representative Will Hurd.031517-Beto-O-Rourke-and-Will-Hurd.mp3
Hurd and O’Rourke started their drive following a joint appearance in San Antonio after Hurd’s flight was cancelled due to bad weather.
Posted by Bill Oliver on Mar 15 2017. Filed under Bravo Brazos Valley, News.