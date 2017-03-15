Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

State Senator Charles Schwertner discussed the passing of the “bathroom bill”, the passing of SB 2, which puts a cap on property taxes, ride sharing legislation, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 15.

Click below to hear Charles Schwertner visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

