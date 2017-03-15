Fatal Crash

One person is dead and another in the hospital after a major crash last night in front of Willie’s Ice House on University Drive East.

College Station police report a Buick Lacrosse attempted to turn left into the private drive for the restaurants and failed to yield right of way to an eastbound motorcycle, which struck the passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver of the Buick was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle, 24 year-old Zachary Devin Huff of Brazos County, was transported to the hospital where he died.

CSPD reports the roadway was never fully shut down and the investigation of this crash is ongoing. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor.