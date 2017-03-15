Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, March 15th, 2017

Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, the Republican senators who oppose the plan, Medicaid expansion, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 15.

Click below to hear Bill Flores visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

BillFlores031517

