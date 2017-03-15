Catanzariti Named SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – For the first time this season Texas A&M’s AJ Catanzariti has been named SEC Player of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday morning.

Catanzariti won both singles matches he played over the weekend to help the Aggies defeat Vanderbilt and No. 18 Kentucky. Texas A&M improved to 4-0 in league play and won their ninth-straight match. The Pittsburgh, Penn., native, defeated No. 25 Ryotaro Matsumura to claim the highest ranked victory of his career and even the match against Kentucky at 2-2 after the Aggies trailed 2-0. The pair of singles wins pushed Catanzariti’s singles win total to a team-best 64 individual victories.

The honor was the second straight for the Aggies as No. 8 Arthur Rinderknech earned Player of the Week status a week ago. Additionally, the Maroon & White have captured Freshman of the Week honors three times, twice by Valentin Vacherot (Feb. 15 & March 1) and once by Hady Habib (March 8). The Aggies’ five SEC honorees tops the league this season, with No. 12 Georgia the only other school to receive more than one honor(4).

Georgia’s Robert Loeb, meanwhile, was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Week.

Catanzariti and the Aggies hit the road Friday, taking on Alabama at 5 p.m. in Tuscaloosa before hosting No. 2 Ohio State Sunday at 12 p.m. at the Mitchell Tennis Center. All Texas A&M students are granted free admission to home matches by presenting a valid student ID. Additionally, fans are reminded the Mitchell Tennis Center adheres to the Texas A&M Athletics ‘Clear Bag’ policy, for more information about the policy visit 12thMan.com/beclear .

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Aggie fans also can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN or on Facebook at Facebook.com/AggieMensTennis.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics