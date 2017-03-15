Brazos County Cold Case Murder Investigation Being Assisted By Nat Geo Explorer

A 36 year old murder investigation in Brazos County will be getting some help from the National Geographic Explorer channel.

A local realtor, Virgina Freeman, was killed in 1981 while showing a house in southern Brazos County.

The sheriff says Nat Geo Explorer is paying for its on DNA analysis to identify the possible killer. The analysis can compare the sample with family members.

With that analysis, Kirk says Nat Geo will create a new facial composite with age progression to what that person might look like today.

Kirk says a Nat Geo crew will be here this week filming the ongoing investigation with the new information.

In addition to surviving family members wanting closure, Kirk says this was the first murder investigation after he was hired as a deputy in 1980.

Click below for comments from Chris Kirk, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Click HERE to read and download the sheriff’s office request to county commissioners.

Click HERE to read and download the contract with National Geographic Explorer.

Click HERE to learn more about the state’s new reward program for information in unsolved murder of Virginia Freeman.