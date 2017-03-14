Research Valley Partnership President Tells Board He Will Resign At The End Of 2017

The president of the Research Valley Partnership (RVP) economic development agency has announced his resignation.

The RVP board was notified Friday by Todd McDaniel that he will leave at the end of this year, which marks the end of his contract.

McDaniel, who has led the organization since November 2005, says the timing gives the organization “the time and space for a seamless transition.”

Contents of Todd McDaniel’s letter to the Research Valley Partnership board:

After much thought and prayer, I have decided to officially announce that I will step down as President and CEO of The Research Valley Partnership, Inc. at the end of my employment contract term on December 31, 2017.

Since November 2005, I have served as President and CEO at the Partnership to the best of my abilities. I have been blessed and honored to work with so many great people from across the globe not the least of which being my staff team past and present during this time. By announcing now, this provides the organization, to which I am fully vested, the time and space for a seamless transition.

Very wise citizens of our community (two cities, ONE community) in 1989 knew that the Partnership had to exist, serving the greater good without regard to municipal boundary for economic development. That wisdom stands today with the Partnership as relevant as ever, leading through influence not authority. And while not one to toot my own horn, I must say that I do believe that I helped move the needle dramatically and made a sizeable impact. Time will continue to prove this out.

I also use this opportunity to thank the loves of my life – Rhonda, Allina and Riley. Ladies, this job has taken me away from you both physically and emotionally more than I care to remember. I am sorry for this and love you with all of my heart and soul. Rhonda, you are my rock and soul mate forever.

Good Luck!