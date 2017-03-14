No. 7 Aggie Softball Gives Memphis the Blues, 15-1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The No. 7 Texas A&M Softball team scored a season-high 15 runs to defeat Memphis, 15-1, in five innings Tuesday night at the Tiger Softball Complex.

The Aggies (22-2, 2-1 SEC) snagged an early 4-0 lead in the first on a pair of two-RBI singles by Ashley Walters and Erica Russell . Keeli Milligan and Kaitlin Alderink led off the frame with back-to-back singles, before Riley Sartain loaded the bases with an infield single.

Walters then singled through the left side, plating Milligan and Alderink for her team-high 20th RBI. Sarah Hudek reloaded the bases with a single to center before Russell smoked a single to left to push Walters and Cuyos across.

Memphis (11-11) responded with a run in the bottom half to cut the lead to 4-1. Lindsay Krowdus singled to short and took off for second base before the play was ruled dead. The attempt to throw her out skirted past Alderink, allowing Kyler Trosclair to score.

In the third, the Aggies added four runs on two hits and two errors by the Tigers. Hudek drove in Miranda Miles , who pinch for Walters, on a double to left center, before scoring on an error by the Memphis first baseman. After a double down the left field line by Samantha Show , Milligan drove in Russell on a groundout. Pinch running for Show, Blake-Ann Fritsch scored on an error at second.

Texas A&M extended the lead to 12 in the fourth as Hudek doubled with the bases loaded to score Sartain and Miles, prior to Show singling down the line in left, plating Hudek and Cuyos. Tori Vidales drove in her 17th run of the season with a bases-loaded walk.

Kelbi Fortenberry delivered a one-out double off the wall in the fifth, scoring Miles and Reagan Boenker .

The Maroon and White scattered 15 hits, tying the season-high, as five Aggies recorded multi-hit games, led by Hudek’s 3-for-3 night.

Samantha Show recorded her ninth win of the season, allowing just three hits and an unearned run in four innings. Payton McBride closed out the game with a double play and a lineout in the bottom of the fifth.

The Aggies return to action on Friday with a three-game series at No. 22 Ole Miss. All three games can be seen on the SEC Network +, available through WatchESPN and the ESPN app and can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Twitter.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Jo Evans

On the offense scoring 15 runs…

“I thought we did a great job attacking throughout the order. Keeli Milligan was able to do what she does and get on base at the top of the lineup. Being able to score in four runs in the first inning was big for us and we were able to keep that momentum throughout the game.”

On Samantha Show and Payton McBride ‘s performances…

“Sam was dominating on the mound and was able to do what she does. Payton was able to come in and follow that with a great double play ball and finish the game with a great catch. It was a great night for us. We scored a bunch of runs and every coach loves runs. I was happy to see how we handled the elements like we did.”

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics