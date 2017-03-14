CSPD Find Kidnapping Suspect

UPDATE:

The Criminal Investigations Division of the College Station Police Department, aided immensely by information provided by members of our community and the Texas Rangers, have been able to positively identify the person of interest in this case. Investigators are currently speaking with the male and it is believed that there is no further danger to the public at this time. The College Station Police Department greatly appreciates all information received from the public in this case and encourages our community to continue to work in partnership with local law enforcement agencies.

More information will be forthcoming as it becomes available and the investigation permits such release.

VIDEO AVAILABLE:

Courtesy of College Station Police Department:

On March 12, 2017 around 3:50 PM College Station Police officers responded to Bealls in the Post Oak Mall for an attempted kidnapping. Officers arrived and were told the suspect had already left the area. The initial investigation revealed that a mother was shopping with her three young daughters in Bealls. At one point the mother entered a dressing room with her two youngest daughters, while her six year entered another room alone. Shortly after the six year old entered the fitting room an unknown black male opened the curtain, grabbed her by the left hand and attempted to pull her with him. The young girl yelled stop. At that time the black male suspect let her go and left the area immediately.

The same suspect was also seen approximately one half hour before the incident inside JC Penny’s watching young girls. He left the store when he noticed employees watching him. It is possible that the suspect drives a late 90’s tan colored ford Taurus. The suspect entered Bealls at 3:34PM and left at 3:48PM.

The College Station Police Department is asking everyone to be on the look-out for this suspect.

Anyone that sees this person, or knows his identity is asked to contact the College Station Police Department immediately at 979-764-3600.