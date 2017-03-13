Women’s Basketball Selected To 12th Straight NCAA Tournament, Faces Penn Saturday

COLLEGE STATION- Texas A&M women’s basketball was selected to its 12th straight NCAA Tournament on Monday night, and begins its 2017 NCAA Tournament in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 18 against Penn, with television coverage on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. CT.

The Aggies (21-11) enter the 64-team tournament as a 5-seed in the Bridgeport Regional, as an at-large selection. Texas A&M opens the tournament against 12-seed Penn (22-7), an automatic qualifier by virtue of their championship in the inaugural Ivy League Tournament.

The Aggies are one of eight schools to have qualified for at least 12 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, joining Baylor, Connecticut, DePaul, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Stanford, and Tennessee. Texas A&M’s streak of 12 straight NCAA Tournaments ranks 16th all-time.

The winner of the Texas A&M-Penn game faces the winner between hosts and 4-seed UCLA (23-8) and 13-seed Boise State (25-7) on Sunday, March 19 for a spot in the Bridgeport Regional against Connecticut (32-0), Syracuse (21-10), Iowa State (18-12) or Albany (21-11).

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics