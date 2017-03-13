City of Bryan Starts Road Maintenance Project

The City of Bryan begins a street project Monday that should take, weather permitting, about six weeks to complete. Jayson Barfknecht, Bryan’s Public Works Director, said portions of 42 streets will receive a preventative maintenance treatment called sealcoating.

Courtesy of the City of Bryan:

Beginning the week of March 13, 2017, contractors will begin sealcoating portions of 42 city streets. Please note work will be performed daily from 8 AM until 5 PM, excluding the weekends, and is anticipated to continue for approximately six weeks, weather permitting. Residents will be notified 48 hours in advance as contractors move from one area to the next.

• WHAT: Lane Closures

• WHEN: Week of March 13th – Week of May 1st

Sealcoating is the process of compacting small aggregate materials into a heated oil layer placed over an existing asphalt roadway. This provides a cost-effective way to extend the life of the asphalt, enhances skid resistance, and establishes a new moisture barrier for the underlying pavement against water intrusion. This work will be completed by Fuquay, Inc. and is part of the 2016 Street Maintenance plan. Portions of the following city streets will be closed to accommodate the sealcoat process:

• Old Reliance Road

• Area 1: Richard Street, Alice Street, Leonard Drive, and Leonard Road/Groesbeck Street

• Area 2: Cottonwood Street, Bamboo Street, Pecan Street, Hazel Street, Hickory Street, Birch Street, Cedar Street, Anita Street, Rosedale Street, Mockingbird Road, Richard Street, and Rosedale Street

• Area 3: Louis Street, Robeson Street, Rochester Street, Tatum Street, Carver Street, Dixie Street, West 28th Street, and Quality Park Lane

• Area 4: Hicks Lane and Hardy Weedon Road

• Area 5: Trant Street, Sunset Street, Briar Lane, Mockingbird Road, Lock Lane, Bryant Street, and Roberts Street

• Area 6: Turkey Creek Road, Stuart Street, Cindy Lane, Sandy Lane, and Union Street

Drivers are encouraged to utilize alternate routes or allow extra travel time during the construction period. Street parking will not be permitted during construction. In addition, drivers are asked to please use caution and pay special attention when traveling through the work zone.

For additional information including a project area map and construction plans, please visit www.bryantx.gov.

Click below to hear Jayson Barfknecht visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

