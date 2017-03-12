DWI Arrest After Highway Construction Workers Are Struck

From College Station police:

On March 12, 2017, at about 0428 hours, officers responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Raymond Stotzer Pkwy. and Harvey Mitchell Pkwy.

This area is currently under construction, the roadway closed, and has off-duty officers assisting with traffic direction.

A white pickup truck was traveling east on Raymond Stotzer and disregarded the construction signs, barricades, and off-duty officers.

It drove into the construction zone at a high rate of speed where it ended up impacting a construction vehicle and two construction workers.

The workers ended up with only minor injuries, were treated, and released from the hospital. The driver of the white truck was uninjured.

After an intoxication investigation, the driver was taken into custody without incident.

Arrested in this case was: James Salinas, H/M, 22 years of age, and a College Station, TX resident

Salinas was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one count of Driving While Intoxicated.