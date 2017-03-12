CS Man Accused Of Escape From City Jail

A College Station man arrested for credit or debit card abuse and failing to identify himself is also accused of attempting to escape from the College Station city jail.

20 year old Ryan Reilly was transported to the Brazos County jail, where he was held Sunday afternoon on bonds totaling $15,000 dollars.

According to a CSPD news release, the escape charge was added after Reilly was being escorted to the jail when he ran from the officer who arrested him and attempted to jump a fence inside a secured area at southern side of the police department.