Woman On Photo Shoot Struck And Killed By A Train In Navasota

A photo shoot in Navasota Friday afternoon winds up in the death of the woman being photographed.

Assistant city manager Shawn Myatt told our sister station Navasota News 19 year old Fredzania Thompson of College Station…who grew up in Navasota…was getting out of the way of a Burlington Northern train when she turned into the path of the Union Pacific train.

U-P spokesman Jeff DeGraff says the train did not derail, no one was on train crew was hurt, nor was the photographer.

Click below for comments from Shawn Myatt, visiting with Navasota News News Director Tom Turner.

Click below for comments from Jeff DeGraff, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.