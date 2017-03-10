UPDATE: Two Arrests After CS Man Sustains Multiple Injuries After He Beaten Over Not Having Meth

A College Station man who was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries and the arrests of two Conroe men on robbery charges Thursday is the result of an attempted drug buy.

That’s according to the arrest report from College Station police of an incident at an apartment near Northgate in the area of First and Spruce.

The victim sustained partially collapsed lungs, three broken ribs, a broken arm, and a possible concussion. The victim said he was struck with a rock, two by four boards, and was beaten and kicked.

The victim told police he was beaten by two men demanded methamphetamine and cash. The victim said he had no drugs and only $100 dollars.

Construction workers who were nearby told police they saw the suspects exit the apartment through a second story window.

That led to the arrests of 21 year old Rufus Davis and 18 year old Christopher Fenner.

Both were arrested for aggravated robbery. Fenner is also being held on a warrant from Montgomery County for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

