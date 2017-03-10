TCEQ Permit Sought By West Bryan Manufacturer Clears Legal Requirements

There’s an update to a request a west Bryan manufacturer made to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) in February of last year to add equipment that will generate more air pollution.

On Tuesday, TCEQ’s executive director announced the application from Saint-Gobain Ceramics meets legal requirements.

That’s after receiving written comments from more than 80 people and the state held a public hearing in Bryan last July that was requested by state representative John Raney.

The state concluded the additional pollution generated by adding one kiln and modifying a second would not worsen existing health conditions or result in adverse health effects.

No action has been taken on the permit. Opponents have 30 days to request a reconsideration of the executive director’s decision. There is also a 30 day period for those the state described as an “affected person” who can request a contested case hearing…which amounts to a formal court proceeding. Both would be considered by the TCEQ commission, a body which is appointed by the governor.

Click HERE to read and download the TCEQ executive director’s decision and responses to public comments.