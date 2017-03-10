Prosecutors: Pay Us Or Delay Ken Paxton’s Fraud Trial

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Prosecutors who have spent nearly two years building a criminal case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on securities fraud charges now want his upcoming trial postponed until they’re paid.

The request Thursday comes amid a protracted battle over more than $200,000 in legal fees that special prosecutors say they’re owed and a Texas court halted after a Paxton supporter sued over the mounting costs.

Jury selection in Paxton’s trial is scheduled for April. He has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of deceiving investors in a tech startup. If convicted, the Republican faces 5 to 99 years in prison.

The lawsuit over legal bills was filed by Jeffory Blackard, a wealthy Dallas real estate developer and former Paxton donor. He says prosecutors are charging taxpayers too much.