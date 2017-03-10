No. 5 Texas A&M Falls to Mississippi State, 5-2

COLLEGE STATION – The No. 5 Texas A&M Softball team fell to Mississippi State, 5-2, Friday night at the Aggie Softball Complex.

After Mississippi State took a 3-0 lead in third on a home run by Olivia Golden, Texas A&M (19-2, 0-1 SEC) responded in the bottom half as Tori Vidales smashed her fourth homer of the season to left center.

The Bulldogs (20-3, 1-0 SEC) added to the lead in the fifth on a RBI infield single, before scoring an insurance run in the sixth on a Golden RBI single to left.

The Aggies threatened in the seventh as Riley Sartain singled to left before Samantha Show walked on four pitches. Following a fly out to left, Sarah Hudek reached on a fielder’s choice and moved Sartain to third. Miranda Miles , who came in to pitch hit, reached on an error, allowing Sartain to come across.

Show was saddled with her first loss of the season to move to 8-1 on the year. The East Bernard, Texas, native threw 4.1 innings, giving up 11 hits with a strikeout. Lexi Smith tossed 2.2 innings of relief, allowing three hits with a strikeout.

MSU’s Regan Green earned the win to move to 4-0 on the campaign.

Texas A&M head coach Jo Evans

The two teams continue the three-game series Saturday at 2 p.m. The game can be seen on the SEC Network and the ESPN app and can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics